Pokémon Sword and Shield Still Topping the Japanese Sales Charts

Pokémon Sword and Shield sales are showing no sign of slowing in Japan. The game, which released on Nov. 15, 2019, has moved enough units to spend yet another week at the number one spot in the region. Sales figures compiled by Famitsu show that for the period from Dec. 30, 2019, to Jan. 5, 2020, show that the game sold close to 200,000 units that week. While the sales number are down a little on the previous week, they fall perfectly in line with the average sales the game has enjoyed each week since launch.

The sales data, which covers physical sales, now shows that Pokémon Sword and Shield has surpassed the three million mark, outselling Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and getting close to the physical sales of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Pokémon Sword and Shield

Luigi's Mansion

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Minecraft

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training

Super Mario Party

Fishing Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version

Ring Fit Adventure

One thing the sales charts show is the absolute dominance that the Nintendo Switch enjoys in the Japanese market. It is another week where Switch games make up ninety percent of the top sellers, with only Minecraft managing to break through to the top ten.

Pokémon Sword and Shield are shaping up to be long-term sales monsters, much like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. With an expansion pass on the way, featuring two DLCs and over 200 new Pokémon, you can expect to see Sword and Shield maintain their chart dominance for quite some time.

