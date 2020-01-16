Star Wars Games Were among the Best Selling Titles in the UK Last Week

There are two Star Wars games in the top five best selling games in the United Kingdom this week - Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Battlefront II.

While we're quite used to the presence of Fallen Order, which has proved very successful in terms of sales around the world since its November 2019's launch, Battlefront II's return from position No.147 is quite surprising but has happened for a reason.

The game has indeed been made available for just £5 on PC over the last few days, and this explains how it managed to reach #5 in the charts years away from its original release. It has also received a major push last year due to the release of a new edition celebrating the release of the movie Rise of Skywalker.

Other positions in the Top 10 are not much different from last week's, as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is still dominating sales in the UK, followed by only 400 units by Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and then, by just 1,000 copies, by FIFA 20. GTA V is also fourth, gaining three positions compared to the previous week.

Here's the full top 10 provided by UKIE/GSD for the week ending January 16, 2020:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (1) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (2) FIFA 20 (3) GTA V (7) Star Wars Battlefront II (147) Luigi's Mansion 3 (5) Just Dance 2020 (6) Borderlands 3 (4) Dr Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch (15) Red Dead Redemption 2 (9)

At the moment, these sales data only take into account retail: digital sales figures have not been made available yet and will be added at a later date.

