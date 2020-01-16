Cyberpunk 2077 delayed to September 17

Developers CD Projekt Red has announced they are delaying Cyberpunk 2077 to Sept. 17 instead of releasing it in April.

We have important news regarding Cyberpunk 2077’s release date we’d like to share with you today. pic.twitter.com/aWdtR0grYV — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) January 16, 2020

The development team announced this from their official Twitter page where they issued the statement. The CD Projekt Red wishes to deliver the best possible experience to their fans, but they don't want to publish a flawed, playable game. "We are currently at a stage where the game is complete and playable, but there's still work to be done," the statement reads. "Night City is massive — full of stories, content, and places to visit, but due to the sheer scale and complexity of it all, we need more to finish playtesting, fixing and polishing."

While Cyberpunk 2077 might have a finished build, the developers don't want to ship a project that feels unfinished, or they have to provide patches to following its release that they can fix with a little extra time. Overall, the statement shows the team at CD Projekt Red is passionate about the project and wants enough time to finish what they need to do before handing it to their players. Given how much love they've shown their previous title, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, it makes sense they want to get this release right.

For those eager to learn more about the developer's progress toward the final project, make sure to follow them on Twitter to learn more. CD Projekt Red are transparent with their fans, and they're always more than happy to share their thoughts about their projects.

