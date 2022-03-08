8BitDo launching Xbox ultimate wired controller with customizable buttons and haptic feedback

Third-party peripheral company 8BitDo has announced a wired Xbox-licensed controller compatible with PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, iOS and Android devices. The ultimate wired controller comes in black and white which will cost interested buyers $45, Amazon preorders are currently up and will ship out as early as May 31.

The asymmetric stick layout controller comes is styled after the Xbox Series X/S controller so it comes with familiar features like a 3.5 mm audio jack and share button. Additional features include remappable buttons using 8BitDo’s Ultimate Software, two back paddle buttons and haptic feedback.

A feature the Xbox controller won’t come with that may be a big drawback for game players is the lack of Bluetooth or 2.4GHz connectivity as it is a wired controller. As for how long the wire is, the controller will come with a 9.84 feet long USB cable so if you’re wanting the controller for the features and you play pretty close then 8BitDo’s wired Xbox controller may be for you.

This isn’t 8BitDo’s first rodeo making a peripheral for Xbox as they’ve also released a media remote for Xbox Series X/S and a mobile controller designed for Xbox Cloud Gaming. Unlike the past Xbox controller, the ultimate wired controller looks more like a faithful recreation of Xbox’s famous design.