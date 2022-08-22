A Gravity Rush movie is reportedly in the works at PlayStation Productions

The Uncharted movie managed to stay faithful to the games, delivering a pretty decent action film. Now it looks like Kat is going the same route as Nathan Drake, as cult classic PlayStation Vita game Gravity Rush is reportedly being adapted for the big screen.

According to a Variety exclusive, a Gravity Rush film is in the works. Two names are currently attached the project: director Anna Mastro and scriptwriter Emily Jerome. Mastro has directed episodes of Showtime’s Shameless, Marvel’s Runaways, and Disney Plus’ Secret Society of Second Born Royals. Jerome was a journalist who broke into the movie world with the prison thriller Panopticon. No other creative folks have been named, so expect lots of speculation about who will play protagonist Kat.

Speaking of Kat, Gravity Rush and its sequel see her manipulating gravity to explore the game’s open world and fight enemies. It’s easy to imagine how these physics-bending moments could translate to the big screen, with the likes of Inception and Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness being full of examples of how those effects can be presented. Gravity storms and the Nevi alien race should also make for some interesting visuals on-screen.

The Gravity Rush movie has no release date or window at this time. Considering this report just broke, that’s to be expected. From the sounds of things, the project is in the very early stages of production. It’s a shame the original team isn’t around to see its game get the movie treatment though — developer Japan Studio is defunct as of April 2021.

In any case, there are plenty of other PlayStation game adaptations in the works. HBO will be airing its Last of Us series in the near future, and the show will feature moments left out of the original game. Meanwhile, a God of War show was scooped up by Amazon after a series of negotiations.