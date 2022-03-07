God of War TV series in negotiations at Amazon Prime Video

God of War fans waiting to hear about a Ragnarok release date have another project to look forward to now. Amazon is in negotiations to adapt the series for its Prime Video service.

The news comes from Deadline, where reporter Nellie Andreeva writes that The Expanse creators Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby and The Wheel of Time showrunner Rafe Judkins would shepherd the series. Of course, it would also be a co-production with Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions, which most recently brought us the Uncharted movie.

This is one of several video game series adaptations in the works right now. NBC’s Peacock picked up Twisted Metal just a few weeks ago after Anthony Mackie was cast as the lead last fall. Meanwhile, HBO’s The Last of Us adaptation has been in production for a few years now. On the movie side, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will come to theaters in about a month, on April 8.

It’s very early stages for God of War at Amazon, it seems, so don’t expect to hear any casting news just yet. Of course, we already know that the Ragnarok voice actors include the returning Christopher Judge (Kratos), Sunny Suljic (Atreus), Danielle Bisutti (Freya), and more. The game changed directors last fall, but a new trailer at the same time was meant to prove that development is still on track.