A hammer-wielding Fairy-type that knocks bird Pokémon out of the sky is the latest leak from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

It has been a hectic few days for Pokémon fans as multiple sources continue to leak a handful of upcoming Pokémon mechanics and new creatures set to debut in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It doesn’t look like leakers will stop any time soon, though. One of the Pokémon the leakers have shared is a Fairy-type with an enormous hammer that it uses to knock bird Pokémon out of the sky.

The Fairy-type being leaked is called Tinkaton. It’s a Fairy and Steel-type Pokémon. The description for it reads that it is an intelligent Pokémon. It uses a large hammer in its hand to send rocks up into the sky, aiming to down any Flying-type Pokémon unfortunate enough to cross its path. The hammer looks straight out of Monster Hunter and is nearly twice the size of the Pokémon.

A handful of other notable Fairy and Steel-type Pokémon through the game series, such as Mawile, Klefki, Magearna, and the legendary Pokémon that made its debut in the Pokémon Sword and Shield series, Zacian in its Crowned Sword form. These are fairly popular Pokémon, and if the leaks turn out to be accurate, they could be in good company.

We imagine the initial images for Tinkaton will be taken down shortly after its reveal through leaks, but it will likely circulate online through alternative sources. Regardless of the image quality and those sharing it, we cannot take these leaks are pure fact. We don’t know if they are true until the Pokémon Company officially confirms their existence.

We will learn more when we get our hands on the game closer to the official launch. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are set to release on November 18 to the Nintendo Switch.