More leaks are inbound for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and there’s one featuring Bellibolt’s miniature pre-evolution

There have been multiple leaks ahead of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s official release for the past few days, and it will not stop anytime soon. One of the latest leaks supposedly highlights the pre-evolution of Bellibolt, and the Pokémon appears to be a small light bulb.

The Pokémon supposedly appearing for Bellibolt’s pre-evolution will be called Tadbulb. It looks like a miniaturized version of the center of Bellibolt, a light bulb. In the image shared by leakers, the one going around has Fuecoco’s second form, Crocalor, battling against it. Crocalor had been leaked earlier this week and was one of the first Pokémon to appear from the various leakers before the official release.

Tadbulb is the pre-evo of Bellibolt. pic.twitter.com/Ruf36PdYSt — Centro Leaks ALT (@CentroLeaksAIt) November 10, 2022

Beyond the brief appearance of this Pokémon, we don’t have much else to go on. We imagine it’s going to be an Electric-type, similar to Bellibolt. The Pokémon might also share Bellibolt’s unique ability, Electromorphosis. The ability has it so whenever the Pokémon gets hit by an attack, it increases the power of the next Electric-type move it uses. However, given this Pokémon will be the pre-evolution, we believe that will be the case. However, Bellibolt could be a new favorite by many in the Pokémon community, especially given how happy it seems to be all the time.

We have to take this information with a grain of salt, though, and even the image shared by the leakers. We have no official confirmation from the Pokémon Company about this Pokémon or the validity of the claims.

According to multiple social media handles and images popping up, several leakers within the Pokémon Community now have access to the game. We expect to hear more details about the many upcoming Pokémon that the Pokémon Company has not shared, hoping to surprise players when the game officially launches.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be available on November 18 for the Nintendo Switch.