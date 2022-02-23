A leadership shuffle at King sees the departure of co-founder Sebastian Knutssen

A lot of news airtime has been dedicated to the ongoing issues at Activision Blizzard, but precious little has been written about the third member of ABK trifecta: Candy Crush Saga creator King. The company is going through its own changes at the moment, though none quite as controversial as Activision, with a reshuffling of its executive suite.

King is soon to have a new president and CCO, according to a press release today. Humam Sakhnini will be stepping down as president, to be succeeded by Tjodolf Sommestad, while company co-founder Sebastian Knutssen will be leaving his post of Chief Creative Officer in order to “focus more on personal charitable work.” Sakhnini will work closely with Sommestad, a King veteran who previously held the position of Chief Development Officer, during the transition period until the end of March. Knutssen joins fellow co-founder Ricardo Zacconi in stepping down from King’s board of executives, who stepped down as chairman in 2020.

Acquired by Activision Blizzard in 2015, King provided an entry point for the company into the lucrative world of mobile gaming, something that has proven a pretty good investment with the success of titles like Call of Duty Mobile. King itself has done well out of the deal too, boasting operating income of over $1 billion last year according to its latest financial results.