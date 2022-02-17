Activision CEO Bobby Kotick accused of discreetly donating to Republican politicians via secret companies

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick is alleged to have quietly donated large sums of money to Republican campaigns through a secret company named Norgate LLC, reported CNBC. The CEO’s contributions are said to have gone towards a political action committee associated with controversial Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

CNBC also shed light on 807080A LLC, a strangely named company that Kotick has reportedly used as another method of making discreet political donations. Through this company, the CEO allegedly donated to a committee benefitting former Bridgewater CEO Dave McCormick’s GOP primary campaign for Pennsylvania’s Senate seat. McCormick emerged as a controversial figure during the 2022 Super Bowl, during which he broadcasted a campaign commercial that prominently featured the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” — a derogatory slogan commonly used to “discreetly” insult sitting United States President Joe Biden.

The two companies reportedly shared the same address on their FEC filings and were linked back to Kotick thanks to a personal mailbox on Norgate’s filing being registered in Kotick’s name.

In a statement to CNBC, Kotick’s spokesperson Mark Herr did not comment on Norgate, but did advise that 807080A LLC was previously used to “manage some of Kotick’s investments.” Herr also defended Kotick, claiming “Mr. Kotick has contributed roughly the same amount to Democrats and Republicans,” despite contribution records indicating Republicans have, on average, received larger sums of money.

Kotick’s support of the Republican party isn’t exactly a secret. His personal donation history is publically available to view on OpenSecrets, which displays some rather hefty amounts donated to Republican politicians. In 2021, Activision Blizzard also hired Frances Townsend, who previously served as Homeland Security Advisor to former Republican President George W. Bush.

Kotick is a controversial figure in the video game industry. His exorbitant salary and poor handling of Activision Blizzard’s sexual misconduct scandal have made him a target of frequent criticism by game industry fans and employees alike. In November 2021, a group of shareholders called for the CEO’s resignation, but to no avail.

This news comes in the midst of what has been a tumultuous year for Activision Blizzard. QA workers from one of the company’s subsidiaries, Raven Software, are currently attempting to unionize after roughly a third of the department was laid off. Additionally, it was announced that Microsoft would acquire the Call of Duty and Overwatch maker in a bombshell acquisition deal set to close in 2023.