A lost Kingdom Hearts animated TV show pilot has been unearthed

Kingdom Hearts has been a popular game franchise since the first game came out in 2002. The series grew and later released on several platforms, allowing players to experience the story with the strengths of each console. But back when the game was released, there were plans for an actual Kingdom Hearts animated TV show. It never made it to the small screen, but there was a properly planned pitch for the series.

Seth Kearsley was the animator who would have been at the head of the animated TV show if it was green-lit. He recently dug up old content about the animated TV pilot, such as VHS tapes that included footage from the series.

Who knows an easy way to import VHS to digital?#KingdomHearts pic.twitter.com/shYvBg12WG — Seth Kearsley (@SethKearsley) September 28, 2022

He also also had short scripts written up that would stick to the story of the first game. Seth tweeted a picture of one of the scripts, taking place on Destiny Island before anyone learned what a Keyblade was.

A casting list was also present, with voice actors paired with some characters. It’s not a full list of everyone who was in Kingdom Hearts, but some of the main characters and villains already had voice actors planned out for them.

There was also a brief showing of the Kingdom Hearts logo on a TV screen, but it only flashed for a second and didn’t display more than that. But Seth has planned to show us animated footage of the Kingdom Hearts TV pilot at a later date. It will be interesting to see what the TV adaptation of Kingdom Hearts would look like, even if we are only going to see the first episode.

No date has been announced for the airing of the pilot, but it won’t be too far away. The pilot will not cover everything in the first Kingdom Hearts adventure, but it will let us see how Kingdom Hearts would have fared if it was ever released on the TV screen. It also won’t be the last we hear of Kingdom Hearts, as more games are still being planned for the future.