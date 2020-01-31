A new mythical Pokémon will be revealed on Pokémon Day

With the closeness of the release of Pokémon Sword and Shield and the announcement of the Expansion Pass, it seems like new Pokémon just keep coming… but it doesn’t end there. On Feb 27 for Pokémon Day, a new mythical Pokémon will be joining the lineup

While we don’t know quite yet how this Pokémon will be able to be obtained in Pokémon Sword and Shield, we do know that this new mythical will be added to the game in some way. There will also be a Max Raid event on the same day, so it is possible that they may try to sneak the new Pokémon, or something related to it, into that event.

We also know that this Pokémon will get plenty of time in the spotlight, as it will be featured in the upcoming Pokemon movie titled “Pokemon the Movie: Coco”. The trailer showed this movie to star ash, but have a Tarzan-esque story line.