A new Sonic Prime trailer shows off a number of different worlds for the Blue Blur to blast through

Netflix has shared a new trailer for its upcoming Sonic Prime animated series, set to premiere on the streaming service on December 15. The show is heavily based on the classic Sonic aesthetics rather than continuing the Sonic Boom style. The trailer features energetic 3D animation, with the Blue Blur racing across different worlds in a very fluid motion.

The opening scenes of the trailer showcase Sonic attempting to stop Doctor Eggman from grabbing hold of a rainbow crystal, probably Prime’s version of the Chaos Crystal. Sonic is joined by his friends’ Tails, Knuckles, Amy Rose, and Rouge the Bat. Eggman crushes the crystals, sending Sonic to different worlds that feature variants of his friends and enemies. The first new planet showcase was a futuristic world ruled by Eggman, who seemingly has succeeded in his attempts to conquer the world and has transformed everything into a dark, futuristic dystopia in his images. Sonic’s friends are given futuristic make-overs, all sporting robotic parts, with Tails receiving multiple robotic arms on his back.

In the futuristic world, Eggman has teamed up with different versions of himself to stop Sonic. Other worlds include a water planet where all of Sonic’s friends are now pirates. Another world is a jungle planet, where Sonic’s friends are dressed as Jungle people; it’s similar to the Echidna clan as seen in the live-action Sonic movies. Sonic Prime’s trailer also has multiple scenes showing Sonic doing what he does best, going fast and destroying robots. The trailer ends with a hint of Shadow the Hedgehog making his appearance in the show.

Sonic has had multiple television adaptations, stemming back to 1993 with The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog. Other notable Sonic TV series include the fan favorite Sonic SatAM, which features the Blue Blur teaming up with freedom fighters to liberate a planet under the control of Dr. Robotnik. There’s also the anime adaptation called Sonic X and the animated series adaptation of the Sonic Boom games.