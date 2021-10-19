A new Splinter Cell is in development, according to report

Anonymous sources have spoken to VGC, claiming Ubisoft has greenlit a new Splinter Cell game. All we currently know about the title is that it is in production. The game’s direction, target platforms, and even its development studio have yet to be disclosed.

While it may be easy to write this off as a baseless rumor from an unreliable source, the VGC report comes from Tom Henderson. Henderson previously reported on the Battlefield 2042 beta delay on Twitter before it was officially announced. As a Call of Duty and Battlefield leaker and journalist writing for a publication that has leaked major information in the past, such as Elden Ring’s development difficulties, there may be truth to this report.

If true, the game would hopefully be a closer return to what series fans expect than the already announced Splinter Cell VR. The last mainline entry, Splinter Cell Blacklist, was released in 2013 for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, Wii U, and PC.

According to Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot in an IGN interview last year, the franchise has been dormant for so long because it needed to evolve. Ubisoft wanted to find a proper balance between differentiating from previous titles without being unrecognizable to fans of the series.