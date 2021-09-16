Battlefield 2042 open beta reportedly delayed until October

Following yesterday’s one-month delay, Battlefield 2042’s beta may also be getting delayed to October. Noted Battlefield series leaker Tom Henderson posted two new dates for Battlefield’s beta – October 6 for early access and October 8 for the open beta. This sudden tweet is partially corroborated by industry insider Jeff Grub, who also took to Twitter, claiming the beta might get delayed.

“These dates are yet to be sent to media/creators and are expected to be sent in the next couple of days,” Tom Henderson claimed. “The dates found are in an internal system that I cannot share.”

Electronic Arts has not officially confirmed the delay, so take these posts with a grain of salt. However, the publisher did state that updates on the Battlefield 2042 open beta would be coming later this month. With only two weeks left in the month and the original rumored beta date set for September 22, fans shouldn’t wait long for an official update on the situation. The beta was initially planned for sometime in September. While the recent delay may have thrown plans around a bit, it’s still possible it could launch later this month.

New #BATTLEFIELD2042 Beta dates;



October 6th for Early Access

October 8th for Open Beta pic.twitter.com/PV3gY7vSt9 — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) September 16, 2021

Initially slated for October 22, Battlefield 2042 is now launching November 19 due to the coronavirus pandemic making development more difficult as it has with many other titles this year. The team is being given the extra month to polish up the multiplayer shooter so they can deliver on the next generation promise of the Battlefield experience.