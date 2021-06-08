A Ratchet & Clank PS5 bundle is reportedly on the way

According to the French website Station of Play, it looks like a Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5 bundle is coming soon. Station of Play shared an image that shows a bundle with a single controller, the PlayStation 5 system, and a physical copy of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. A tweet from the company shows the cost is expected to be €569.99, which is roughly $695. We expect the system to be adjusted some if it ends up being released in the United States since it would cost much less to buy both items separately.

The system doesn’t appear to be a special edition or themed console, but it does reflect the confidence Sony has in Insomniac’s newest game. Sony purchased the developer in 2019. Ratchet & Clank is set to release this week, and it looks like it’s going to be another big hit from Insomniac.

INFO StationOfPlay ! La PS5 aura bien son pack avec #RatchetAndClank ce 11/06 (comme je vous l'ai annoncé auparavant) ! Le prix devrait tourner autour de 569,99€ ! Le jeu semble être en version physique à l'intérieur du bundle !

Ventes à venir ici ► https://t.co/FcUizSfZ2m https://t.co/lf4ImVEuYb pic.twitter.com/8b264gegCp — StationOfPlay (@StationOfPlay) June 7, 2021

At this time, the bundle hasn’t been officially confirmed, but Station of Play has quite a bit of information on it, and it appears to be legitimate. The site also tweeted the expected number of units that should be available, which is between 10,000 and 12,000.