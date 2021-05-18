All weapons in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

One of the biggest selling points of every Ratchet and Clank game is the weapons. Each title houses a variety of unique and wacky guns and grenades that have a multitude of effects and get the job done in their own unique way. The newest game in the series, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart will continue this tradition as you jump between dimensions and outfit yourself with various new hardware. Here is a list of all weapons you will come across in Ratch and Clank: Rift Apart.

Blackhole Storm

Image via Insomniac Games

The Blackhole Storm is an LMG that rapidly fires out purple bullets that mow down groups of enemies. It is unknown if it has any other special effects as of this writing.

Burst Pistol

Image via Insomniac Games

The Burst Pistol is a pretty standard pistol that you would expect to see in most shooter games. Pulling the trigger to fire partway will fire slower but more accurate shots, while pressing down completely will have more of a full-auto experience at the expense of accuracy.

Buzz Blades

Image via Insomniac Games

As the name suggests, this weapon launches out blades that cut down enemies. We will update this post when we know more about Buzz Blades and any special effects besides being sawblades fired at enemies.

Cold Snap

Image via Insomniac Games

The Cold Snap is a launcher that fires out an arching burst shot that freezes enemies in place. When we find out more about the weapon, we will update this article.

Enforcer

Image via Insomniac Games

The Enforcer is a shotgun that will pack quite the punch in intimate situations, as you would expect. Partly pressing the trigger will fire out of one barrel at a time, which will reduce the time between shots. Fully press to fire both barrels at once and blow enemies away.

Lightning Rod

Image via Insomniac Games

The Lightning Rod shoots out a bolt of electricity that will transfer from one enemy to another that is a short distance away. While they are being zapped, the enemies are momentarily immobile, leaving you a wide window for a follow-up attack.

Mr. Fungi

Image via Insomniac Games

Mr. Fungi is Rift Apart’s version of Mr. Zurkon from previous Ratchet and Clank games. While we have not seen it in gameplay as of this writing, the description for it reads, “Attacks enemies and potentially distracts them.” Given its name, we would speculate that it is a mushroom-like drone that will run around the battlefield.

Negatron Collider

Image via Insomniac Games

The Negatron Collider shoots out a large beam of energy that looks to destroy everything in its path. While it may be one of the most powerful weapons in Rift Apart, it does require a short time to charge up before it can fire.

Ricochet

Image via Insomniac Games

The Ricochet fires out bullets that, instead of bouncing off walls, will hit the enemy and continuously fly back and smack them. This is one of the more unique weapons we have seen so far and looks to bring a new element to what you think a gun could do.

Shatterbomb

Image via Insomniac Games

Shatterbombs are little grenades that you throw out that seem to output tons of damage. They explode on contact and destroy everything in the immediate area of the explosion.

Topiary Sprinkler

Image via Insomniac Games

With this weapon, you will throw out a sprinkler that will spray a liquid on enemies that will encase them in a shrubbery. They are frozen in place and free to take any additional punishment you dole out on them during this time.