A surprise Nintendo Direct is coming tomorrow, will cover Switch games “launching this winter”

In a surprise announcement, Nintendo announced on Twitter this morning that there will be a Nintendo Direct tomorrow, September 23. The program will run roughly 40 minutes and begin at 3:00 PM PT / 6:00 PM ET. The announcement teases that this Nintendo Direct will focus “mainly on Nintendo Switch games launching this winter.”

The biggest title previously confirmed for the winter 2022 lineup is Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which will release on January 28 and appears for all the world to be Pokémon’s take on Breath of the Wild. The actual, as-of-yet-unnamed sequel to Breath of the Wild currently has a 2022 release date, but the season of its release has yet to be announced.

The lack of a release window is also the case for Splatoon 3 and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. Although highly anticipated by fans, it is unlikely that long-awaited titles like Bayonetta 3, Metroid Prime 4, and the new Pikmin will be announced during this Direct for an imminent release.

This will be the third proper Nintendo Direct this year if you include Nintendo’s E3 presentation. The first presentation, which occurred in February, was particularly notable, as it came a full 530 days after the previous Nintendo Direct. Even though this Direct will focus on the winter lineup, Nintendo has an exciting fall ahead of it, with games like Metroid Dread and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl on the horizon.