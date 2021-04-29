What is the release date of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2?

It’s been almost four years since Nintendo released The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and since then, the title has been a strong seller. As of August 2020, Breath of the Wild has sold over eight million copies worldwide, which shouldn’t much of a shock given the name-brand recognition that the Zelda franchise possesses in the gaming community. We do know that a sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is in the works, but do we know when it will hit the market? As a matter of fact, there’s actually a lot we don’t know about it.

For starters, we haven’t seen a lot of footage of the new game. Nintendo confirmed that a sequel to Breath of the Wild was in the works, thanks to a 90 second trailer that aired during E3 2019. But that’s about all we have seen thus far.

Despite the fact that we got our first look at the game in 2019, we still don’t have a release date at this time regarding the Breath of the Wild sequel. In fact, we don’t even have a confirmed name for the title. We do know that it will be a sequel to the events of the Breath of the Wild, but we also don’t have an actual name to call it.

Despite the near-radio silence regarding the sequel, Nintendo has still been busy with the Zelda franchise. Nintendo is planning to release a Nintendo Switch remastered port of Skyward Sword in 2021, and 2020 saw the launch of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

And the developer of the Breath of the Wild, Monolith Soft, has also been making waves. In late April 2020, the Japanese-based studio announced a major staff expansion, which certainly caught fans of the Zelda franchise’s attention. Five of those positions are for the Breath of the Wild series, a possible sign that Monolith Soft is ramping up development for the new title.

Still, we do expect the next installment of the Zelda franchise to launch fairly soon. However, we will have to wait at this point for more information. We will update this article once we receive more information regarding a Breath of the Wild sequel.