A Total War Saga: Troy is free on Epic Games Store for limited time

For only 24 hours, the new A Total War Saga: Troy will be at no charge for those who claim it on the Epic Games Store. If that might sound off, that is because the offer takes place on the same day as the game’s release. So anyone who is passionate enough to want it on day one will be getting one of the rarest deals in awhile.

There are no catches, surprisingly. Players will be getting the full game and can keep it forever. The only minor requirement is the matter of creating an Epic Games Store account and freeing up enough space to download the 26GB title. The new strategy game is one of many in the series, becoming a successor to former entries like Rome: Total War and Total War: Warhammer.

In our review of A Total War Saga: Troy, we found that “it merits a visit to the breathtaking Trojan seas.” Currently, it seems many fans beginning to play the game are feeling the same way, so get to downloading the game before the deal ends on August 14.