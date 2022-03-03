Ace Attorney 20th anniversary orchestral concert announced for May

While the Ace Attorney franchise’s 20th anniversary was last year, Capcom is continuing the celebrations for a bit longer — namely, with a new orchestra concert scheduled for May 7. Much like last year’s concert, this one will be online only and available through streaming, so fans worldwide will be able to experience it from the comfort of their homes.

Tickets are up for pre-sale for Capcom ID members, but should become available for everyone else soon via the official website. Since it is taking place in Japan, it will begin at 6 PM JST, which is 2 AM PT/5 AM ET/9 AM GMT, so Western fans will need to wake up extra early to enjoy it.

As for what music will be performed, a track list hasn’t been shared, but fans can probably expect it to encompass the most iconic and popular tracks across the entire series, from the original game to the the more recent The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles.

Could we also see a new game be announced at the concert? An Ace Attorney 7 is believed to be in development as it was mentioned in a big Capcom data breach from 2020. However, it’s extremely unlikely any new games will be revealed as part of the concert since Capcom has no prior history of making game-related announcements at its concerts.

That being said, last year’s concert heavily was soon followed by the announcement that both Great Ace Attorney games would release in the West. The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles was also part of the aforementioned Capcom leak, which lends further credence to Ace Attorney 7’s existence.

It’s entirely plausible that Capcom is gearing up for a formal announcement later in the year as part of the 20th anniversary celebrations, but anyone who wishes to attend the concert should probably do so for the music and not just in case a new game is revealed.