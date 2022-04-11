Activision Blizzard appoints a new executive of diversity, equity, and inclusion

Activision Blizzard is in a bad place. Labor movements have been struck down, while those at the top level like Bobby Kotick remain in charge during times of duress. The company has now hired a Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer — a CDEIO, if you will.

Kristen Hines will join the Activision Blizzard board on April 25, reports VGC. Hines previously held a similar role at IT giant Accenture, and she will spearhead the company’s pledge to bring aboard more women and nonbinary employees. Activision Blizzard’s goal is to increase this demographic by 50% over the next five years. “In an industry with historical under-representation, I’m looking forward to leading the company’s efforts to further build a workplace that values transparency, equity, and inclusivity,” Hines stated.

This is a good step forward for Activision Blizzard, though it must be pointed out that some of the other toxic accusations brought against the company are irrespective of gender and identity. Its recent sexual harassment settlement and aforementioned labor movement come to mind. Still, improving these areas falls well within Hines’ new jurisdiction.

Microsoft’s planned $70 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard must also be brought up. Concern about the merger hampering or overshadowing progress in these areas is valid, but some of those fears can seemingly be set aside for now. Microsoft has stated it will not interfere with any unionization efforts in particular.