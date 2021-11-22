Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick reportedly tells managers he’ll leave if issues aren’t fixed “with speed”

In the everlasting crisis that is the leadership at Activision Blizzard, there is a new wrinkle to add. Bobby Kotick has said that he would consider stepping down from his position as CEO of the company if he failed to fix the culture problems that have seen it at the center of legal action from the state of California and forced hundreds of its workforce to go on strike.

The statement, which was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, was made in a meeting with senior managers and did not give a specific time frame or plan for tackling the ongoing concerns about employee treatment and discrimination.

While Kotick’s allies will take this as a sign that he is accepting responsibility for the company’s current turmoil, it should be noted that he has been a leader in the Activision for three decades now so he has had time to sort these issues if that is what he wanted to do. This latest statement comes as multiple partners, including Playstation and Xbox executives, have stated they will be re-evaluating their relationship with Activision Blizzard if changes to leadership are not made.

As of this writing, Kotick is still in place at the company and has not shown any intention of stepping down willingly.