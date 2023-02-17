Activision Blizzard employees take to Twitter in a symphony of voices to express frustration with lousy leadership choices

Activision Blizzard employees being forced to remind their leadership that they are valid and deserving of respect has become a typical Thursday nowadays. News broke recently that the company was ending most of its remote work policies in the next few months, requiring their employees to return to the office for at least three days out of the week. Activision Blizzard employees have now begun to justifiably voice their disappointment in this decision by leadership on Twitter, and we can’t seem to shake away the Déjà vu.

– leadership does bad stuff

– lots of workers quit

– productivity suffers

– leadership blames remaining workers for drop in productivity (?)

– implements wildly unpopular RTO policy (??), tells workers if they don't like it they can quit (???)

– so, lots more workers quit?

– ???? — Justin Groot (@JustinGroot3) February 16, 2023

The news must have been set in stone today, as many employees have weighed in on the move towards returning to the office. The bombshell was originally detailed by a developer at Blizzard under the Twitter handle LeastMyHairIsOk before being confirmed this week.

i dont want to go to your studio i want to stay at mine and make WoW with my friends but i want to do it while we are TREATED WITH RESPECT — jackie wiley 💙 (@thewileyside) February 16, 2023

Activision Blizzard employees argue that ending remote work policies will have a drastic effect on retention and recruitment for the company. During the pandemic, it was established that most of the gaming giant’s workforce would move towards working from home, and employees have no interest in transitioning back to commuting to their studios.

I feel so defeated.



I'm valid.

My job is valid.

I provide value.

My voice MATTERS. — Jess Castillo (@Nimithiriel) February 16, 2023

Workers are justifiably upset, as there are many reasons that they wish to remain remote, including rising costs for living and the prevailing presence of Covid-19. Some employees have even relocated further away from the office after the policies were established and blended into normal practice.

I don’t get paid enough for the amount of depression DoorDash this job inflicts on me. — Adam 💙 #ABetterABK (@Glaxigrav) February 16, 2023

Activision Blizzard has seen quite a bit of success over the past several years during the duration of remote employment. World of Warcraft has released a positively-received expansion and WoW: Classic also launched Wrath of the Lich King Classic. Overwatch was able to churn out a hit sequel, and Call of Duty impressed the masses with a new title.

Hello hi



1. Every voice matters

2. You matter

3. QA is not a 'short term discipline' and only terrible leadership with backwards viewpoints are why the profession isn't taken seriously and can't evolve properly



✨have a fabulous morning! ✨ — Morgan K. 🐝🐝 (@Artemishowl_) February 16, 2023

Activision Blizzard has publicly stated that they wish to focus on creating a positive work environment for their employees after it was revealed that a toxic environment festered in their culture for years. Employees are loud and clear about their thoughts on the matter, and leadership would do well to listen to what they have to say. Employees that don’t feel valued or respected will likely not put up with it, especially after everything else they have had to endure over the years.

clown shoes stuff happening over at Blizz today huh? Goddamn. — 🐴 tami lam 🧋 (all bangers all the time) (@cuppy) February 16, 2023

Even people no longer associated with the company have come to the defense of their former coworkers. The ball is in Activision Blizzard’s court now, and they can choose to compromise, or show how little that they have learned.