Activision places massive ban on 20,000 Call of Duty: Warzone players

The biggest change players may see in Call of Duty: Warzone isn’t something originally included with the Season Six update. According to Vice, the game’s publisher, Activision, has recently banned around 20,000 cheaters from the game. The move comes after it detected and blocked a growing popular hacking tool within the community.

The Vice report claims the hacking tool was distributed through the website EngineOwning, but it’s not known if all newly banned players were using the hack. The site has since listed the cheat as “detected,” which is, unfortunately, the only game listed as such among the dozens of other games it affects.

The outlet also revealed that Twitch streamer Nick “Wagnificent” Wagner and Clemson football player Xavier Thomas – who also appears to stream occasionally – were among those removed from the game’s server for good. This is the company’s first mass ban since March 2020, when it removed over 70,000 other cheaters.

The ban comes at an excellent time, as the Black Ops Cold War iteration of Warzone is set to kick off this November.