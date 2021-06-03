Best Uzi loadouts in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone

The Uzi is one of those instantly recognizable weapons, a staple of both movies and video games for over the past decade. While the submachine gun has varied in quality with each appearance, it’s undoubtedly one of the best weapons available in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and can still pack and punch in Call of Duty: Warzone. In Modern Warfare, even without any attachments this weapon can be deadly in the right hands. Warzone naturally requires a bit more attention paid to the build. Nonetheless, this weapon is extremely versatile, and with the right equipment, can become an easy go-to in either game.

Best Uzi loadout in Modern Warfare

While the Uzi doesn’t fire as fast as some other SMGs in Modern Warfare, it packs a hefty punch, dealing more damage than most SMGs. To optimize the weapon further, this build pumps up its accuracy and range, at the sacrifice of some movement speed. While long-range fights still won’t be this weapon’s forte, it can still take out most enemies in short or medium range encounters.

Barrel: 16.5″ Factory Carbine

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Ammunition: .41 AE 32-Round Mags

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Laser: Tac Laser

Perk 1: Scavenger

Perk 2: Ghost

Ghost Perk 3: Amped

The only real downside to this build is that you’ll likely run out of ammo quickly and often, but that’s offset somewhat by having Scavenger equipped as your first perk. Still, if you run out of ammo mid fight, it’s good to have Amped as your third perk so switching weapons is lighting-quick.

Best Uzi loadout for Warzone

While SMGs aren’t seen too often in Warzone, this one may still earn a place in your loadouts. It’s obviously not the best at range, but this build should help you close in on your enemies quickly, taking those long-range encounters to either medium or short to use the weapon effectively. To that end, you’ll find a lot of similarities between this build of the gun and its Modern Warfare counterpart.

Barrel: 16.5″ Factory Carbine

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Ammunition: 50 Round Mags

Rear Grip: Merc Foregrip

Laser: Tac Laser

Perk 1: Double Time

Perk 2: Ghost

Ghost Perk 3: Amped

With this Uzi build, we’re shooting for a more well-rounded build. Sure, the gun will still perform the best at close to mid-range, hence the use of Double Time as the first perk. However, the Merc Foregrip should give you a bit more stability if you have to shoot at enemies from a distance.