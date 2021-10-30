Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp release date leaked

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp may be delayed to 2022, but the Nintendo eShop could reveal its exact release date. Searching the game on the eShop shows an estimated release date for April 8, 2022. However, as of this writing, there has been no official confirmation that Re-Boot Camp will actually release on that date.

The game was announced back in June and is being developed by WayForward, known for working on the Shantae series and DuckTales Remastered. Re-Boot Camp was meant to release on December 3 of this year but, earlier this month, it was pushed back to spring of 2022. An April 8 release would keep it within the spring deadline.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp contains the original Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising and features online multiplayer. The campaigns are completely remade versions of the Game Boy Advance versions and include 3D models and environments.

We are incredibly honored and excited to be working on Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp with Nintendo! It's a thrill to help bring this beloved series to Switch! https://t.co/ii2xZeI52e — WayForward (@WayForward) June 16, 2021

Hopefully, WayForward or Nintendo confirms an official release date for Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp soon to coincide with the eShop. WayForward stated in the past that fans should watch the official Nintendo of America Twitter account for more information regarding the game. The franchise has quite the following and fans were excited when it was announced last summer.