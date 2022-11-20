AEW Fight Forever will officially ring the bell in 2023

Related: Will AEW Fight Forever be available for Xbox Game Pass?

Before the Full Gear pay-per-view in Newark, New Jersey, All Elite Wrestling aired the latest trailer for AEW Fight Forever. The brief video included cameos from AEW performers Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, “Hangman” Adam Page, and Britt Baker. In the trailer, AEW highlighted the ease of access of the new game, as well as the pre-release accolades the game has already received. Additionally, new shots of Orange Cassidy, Moxley, and MJF were shown throughout the video.

The trailer — which was interestingly devoid of embattled former AEW Champion CM Punk — ended with a message that AEW Fight Forever will be “coming soon” to wrestling fans. After that video aired, THQ Nordic sent out a tweet that Fight Forever will be released in 2023.

AEW: Fight Forever is going to take you back… Way back to the Golden Age of wrestling games.



Career mode, mini-games and more – #AEWFightForever is coming to PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in 2023.#AEWGames #AEW @AEWGames @YUKES_AEW pic.twitter.com/tLERTJcQN2 — THQ Nordic (@THQNordic) November 20, 2022

It seemed very unlikely heading into tonight that AEW Fight Forever would be released this year. That much was obvious, but at least this latest bit of news narrowed down the release window a bit. It will, however, be interesting as to when THQ and AEW do decide to release Fight Forever. If it is released in the spring, it will launch alongside a slew of other games. And, that list may include WWE 2K23 should 2K once again drop the latest WWE game in the spring.

AEW Fight Forever will be released for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, PC, and the Nintendo Switch.

