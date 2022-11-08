With Xbox Game Pass becoming a strong force in the world of gaming, many developers and publishers have added games on the platform to boost sales and interest. One upcoming title that was rumored in 2022 to be available on the Xbox Game Pass platform is AEW Fight Forever, the simulation wrestling game published by THQ and developed by Yuke’s! But is that actually true? Will AEW’s first console game be available on Xbox Game Pass? Let’s take a look at what we know about the situation.

Related: Will AEW Fight Forever be available for the Nintendo Switch?

Will AEW Fight Forever be available for Xbox Game Pass?

On November 8, 2022, the AEW Games Twitter account provided an update on whether the AEW Fight Forever game will be available on Xbox Game Pass or other gaming services like it. This came just a few days after a report from the wrestling site WrestleZone, stating that AEW Fight Forever would be available on Game Pass on release date. AEW Games, however, directly contradicted that article.

AEW Games stated on the 8th it is does anticipate AEW Fight Forever to be available on any monthly gaming subscription service, including Xbox Game Pass.

This also seems like a good time to share that we don't anticipate #AEWFightForever being part of any monthly gaming subscription services.



AEW: Fight Forever will be available in store at your favorite retailers or online. Reserve your copy today at: https://t.co/Nv3IuMVxiN — AEW Games (@AEWGames) November 8, 2022

It’s always possible that this change in the future, just purely on the wording of the tweet. But as of now, we appear to have an answer as to whether AEW Fight Forever will be on Xbox Game Pass come day one, and at least going forward after that.