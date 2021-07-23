After the Fall delayed to late 2021/early 2022

Developer Vertigo Games has today announced that its upcoming co-op VR title After the Fall has to be delayed. The game was originally slated for a summer 2021 release window, but now it won’t release until later this year, with one version being pushed into 2022 entirely.

The multi-platform release of After the Fall for PlayStation VR, PC VR, and Oculus Quest 2 will now come in later 2021. No release date has been set, but this does at least indicate that the game will come out this year. The original Oculus Quest version of the game has been delayed into 2022, with no word on exactly when it will launch.

While Vertigo Games is vague on the reason for this delay, it seems to mostly stem from the crossplay functionality that the developer wants the title to launch with. Each of the systems the game will release for this year is widely divergent and requires a lot of work to function together and provide that seamless co-op gameplay that Vertigo Games is chasing.

After the Fall is a four-player co-op VR experience in which players battle their way through hordes of enemies in a post-apocalyptic world. The enemy variety means that every encounter is different, and players will need to use every character’s abilities to their advantage if they want to emerge alive.