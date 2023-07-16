ALGS Championship 2023 Dates, Venue & Details Announced

The details for ALGS Championship 2023 have been revealed, confirming the dates the competition will run, the location, and when fans can purchase tickets. Hot off the heels of the ALGS Split 2 Playoffs, all attendees are eager to hear this news.

The ALGS Championship 2023 is the biggest event in Apex Legends eSports for the year. While the ALGS Split 2 Playoffs have been going on, fans have been excited and immersed in the event, but now they know when they can return for an even bigger occasion in Fall 2023.

ALGS Championship 2023 Confirmed for Birmingham, UK, in September 2023

Image via Premier Communications

As the ALGS Split 2 Playoffs 2023 come to a close with the massive final day of matches, the next calendar event of the series has been confirmed. The ALGS Championship 2023 is set to take place from September 6 to 10, 2023. The venue for the event is Resorts World, Birmingham, UK. The building is right next to the NEC, one of the biggest event venues in the country, where players will compete for a prize pool of $2 million.

Resorts World is a much larger venue than the Copper Box Arena, where ALGS Split 1 and 2 Playoffs were hosted. The final layout for the venue hasn’t been confirmed because the ALGS team needs to figure out how the arena should look to provide the best experience for fans. However, the venue can host just over 15,000 people, over double the 7,000 seat capacity of the current venue.

Fans can buy tickets for ALGS Championship 2023 from July 21, 2023. Tickets will go on sale and be available through the official ALGS website. Prices have yet to be confirmed for these tickets, but they’ll likely be comparable to ALGS Split 1 and 2 Playoffs.

The event takes place over the same week as Insomnia 2023, one of the UK’s biggest gaming festivals. The ALGS has explained to Gamepur that it is seeking ways in which it can collaborate with Insomnia to bring an unrivaled experience to all attendees.