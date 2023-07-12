Who is Winning the Apex Legends Global Series Split 2 Playoffs?

The Apex Legends Global Series Split 2 Playoffs see teams from around the world come together to battle it out for supremacy over four solid days of intense competition. Keeping track of the playoffs can be difficult since everything happens at such a fast pace, which is why we’ve put together this guide to help everyone keep track of which team is winning the Apex Legends Global Series Split 2 Playoffs and who is still in the fight.

Which Team is Winning the Apex Legends Global Series Split 2 Playoffs?

The Apex Legends Global Series Split 2 Playoffs haven’t started at the time of writing. Once they do, we’ll update this part of the guide to reflect which team or group of teams are leading in their groups. Until the event closes in on its final days, there won’t be a clear winner, so it’s anyone’s game.

When Does the Apex Legends Global Series Split 2 Playoffs Take Place?

The Apex Legends Global Series Split 2 Playoffs start at 10 AM BST/2 AM PT on July 13 and end sometime after 4 PM BST/8 AM PT on July 16. We’ve listed each main round and its starting time below so all fans can keep track.

Thursday, July 13 C vs D – 10 AM BST/2 AM PT A vs B – 2:15 PM BST/6:15 AM PT A VS C – 6:30 PM BST/10:30 AM PT

Friday, July 14 B VS D – 10 AM BST/2 AM PT A vs D – 2:15 PM BST/6:15 AM PT B VS C – 6:30 PM BST/10:30 AM PT

Saturday, July 15 Elimination Round 1 – 10 AM BST/2 AM PT Winner’s Bracket – 2:15 PM BST/6:15 AM PT Elimination Round 2 – 6:30 PM BST/10:30 AM PT

Sunday, July 16 Match Point Finals – 4 PM BST/8 AM PT



How to Watch the Apex Legends Global Series Split 2 Playoffs

The only places to watch the Apex Legends Global Series Split 2 Playoffs is on the official ALGS Twitch and YouTube channels. We’ll embed any livestreams we find in this section of the article. In the meantime, fans can subscribe to the official ALGS YouTube channel and Twitch channels to keep track of all livestreams of the event.

All Teams Groups & Seedings for the Apex Legends Global Series Split 2 Playoffs

Below, we’ve listed every team and their group and seeding for the Apex Legends Global Series Split 2 Playoffs. There are four main groups, A-D, and each team has a different seed as is reflected below.