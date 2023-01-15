Ambitious fan mod Skyblivion now has an official release year

Skyblivion, the fan-made remake of the Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion in the Skyrim engine, has been for a 2025 release in a brand new trailer. The project started back in 2012 and is being developed by the volunteer modding group TESRenewal. With a team of 50+ developers, the remake looks incredible.

The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion was released in March 2006 for the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and PC, and was followed up by 2011’s Skyrim, which was released to equal, if not higher, critical and commercial success. It has since gone on to be re-released on any platform it can, garnering the meme that if a gaming console is released, Skyrim will be on it. Skyrim also made a strange appearance at the recent UFC 282.

The developers of Skyblivion gave some insight into the development of this fan remake under the announcement trailer video. It reads:

“Oblivion Remade in the Skyrim engine. Remaking Oblivion in the Skyrim engine is what we set out to do when we started the Skyblivion project. Making games takes time, this goes double for a volunteer project the size of a AAA game that took a team of fulltime DEVS years to make. Regardless we would like to share today that Skyblivion is in a state where we can promise a 2025 release at the latest. We hope with your support to finish the final steps in completing our dream, maybe even beating our own estimation.”

Its website states that the team wants to, “bring ​The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion to a new generation of gamers and re-introduce it to long-time fans of the series.”

Skyblivion’s project lead, a man known by his online persona of Rebelzize, makes no compromises when it comes to letting people know his love for the Elder Scrolls franchise. One trip to his social media shows how much Elder Scrolls V Skyrim he plays. A tweet from December 27, 2022 states that he “played Skyrim almost twice a day for the whole year.”

I played Skyrim almost twice a day for a whole year in 2022. Send help(or Elder Scrolls 6) pic.twitter.com/OAMPcXJaPA — K Rebel🎮 (@Rebelzize) December 27, 2022

The Skyblivion website also has a section for people wanting to help out with the project. If you know Navmeshing, 3D architecture, Interior or exterior level design, or more, than maybe you can lend a hand to this ambitious remake.