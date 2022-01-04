AMD reveals Radeon RX 6500 XT and 6400 cards at CES

CES 2022 is underway, and GPU maker AMD took to the virtual stage to reveal a pair of shiny new graphics cards. The Radeon RX 6500 XT and 6400 will hit the market in just a few weeks.

Revealed during the AMD 2022 Product Premiere, the 6500 XT is said to have “the fastest clocks in a gaming card,” according to AMD’s product page. It has 1024 GPU cores, a 16 MB Infinity Cache, and 4 GB of DDR6 RAM. Specs like that lead AMD to promise some very high frame rates when gaming in 1080p: up to 61 for Call of Duty: Vanguard, 78 for Halo Infinite, and over 100 Fortnite, Back 4 Blood, and Resident Evil Village. As for the 6400’s specs, you’re looking at the same Infinity Cache and RAM, but with 768 GPU cores.

The 6500 XT will cost $199 USD when it hits the market, undercutting the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 card by $50. We don’t know how much the 6400 will go for, but considering it’s a less-powerful version of the 6500, an even lower price makes sense. Both cards go on sale January 22.

That date also beats the new Nvidia lineup by a few days, as the 3050 will be available on January 27. In addition to the 3050, Nvidia also revealed its most expensive GPU: the RTX 3090 Ti. The $1,499 USD Titan card sports 24GB of GDDR6X RAM and 40 teraflops of GPU performance.