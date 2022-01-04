Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti and 3050 announced at CES

CES 2022 is underway, and Nvidia came out swinging. Its one-two punch of new graphics cards cover both ends of the spectrum, as it revealed both the highest- and lowest-tier cards of the 30 series.

The announcements were made during the Nvidia CES 2022 Special Address, the first time we’ve seen either card in person (virtually). The 3090 Ti is the most expensive of the series, with an MSRP of $1,499 USD. For that hefty price, you’re getting a Titan card that promises 24GB of GDDR6X RAM, 40 teraflops of GPU performance, 78 for ray tracing, and 320 for AI tasks. The Verge calculates that those specs equal a GPU that’s “around 10% faster” than the standard 3090. Nvidia said more details on this top-of-the-line card are coming later this month.

On the opposite end of the card spectrum is the 3050, Nvidia’s budget GPU priced at only $249 USD. It’s the cheapest way to get a ray-tracing-capable graphics card, offering the feature at 60 FPS in 1080p. It also supports DLSS with its 8GB of GDDR6 RAM. The only real concern is giving bitcoin miners a cheaper option for ruining the GPU market — the 3050 launches on January 27.

Nvidia is just one of many manufacturers bringing new innovations to CES this year. Samsung announced that its 2022 TV models will have GeForce Now, Google Stadia, and more built-in. If you can’t get one of Nvidia’s new cards, at least you’ll be able to play PC games through its streaming service.