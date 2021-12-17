Among Us adds holiday-themed cosmicubes with plenty of wintery cosmetics

Innersloth has revealed a new set of Holiday-theme Cosmicubes – the Snowbean Cube and the Snowflake Cube. Both cubes have exclusive skins, hats, and visors for players to earn so that they can customize their bean avatars to match the holiday spirit. Players can purchase either cube right now at the game’s store.

The Snowbean Cube comes with 6 skins, 11 hats, 3 visors, and 3 nameplates. The Snowflake Cube comes with 22 hats, 1 skin, and 1 visor. Each cosmetic is based on something from the winter Holidays, including a plethora of Santa hats in the Snowflake Cube, and a Santa dress in the Snowbean Cube.

❄️ HOLIDAY COSMICUBES ARE HERE ❄️



it's time to deck the halls with BLOOD – uh, i mean, all new festive snowbean cosmetics! 🙂



the Snowbean & Snowflake Cosmicubes are in the store for a limited time so get venting~ pic.twitter.com/DzUdSGQzHo — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) December 17, 2021

Cosmicubes are special bundles that contain a set of cosmetics; players can purchase Cubes with in-game currencies called Stars. Players can earn Stars by grinding for Beans, which is another set of currencies that players earn at the end of every match. Players can also earn Stars by spending real-world money at the game’s store.

All the cosmetics in a Cosmicube will not be available as soon as players purchase it. Players will have to unlock them by trading-in special points that they earn through gameplay. Every Cosmicube has its own set of exclusive points for players to earn. To earn a Cosmicube’s points, players will need to activate the specific Cosmicube at the Among Us game store. Once activated, players can start earning points at the end of every game.