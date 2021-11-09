How to unlock Cosmicubes in Among Us

Cosmicube bundles and tracks have arrived in Among Us. These are exclusively cosmetic bundles that you can unlock to access various items, skins, pets, and nameplates for your character profile in Among Us. You can find all of this in the game’s in-game store. Here’s what you need to know about unlocking the Cosmicubes.

The Cosmicubes have a star or bean requirement. The former is a premium currency you can buy in the game’s store, and beans are a smaller currency that you can earn by playing the game. So all you have to do is play the game to achieve those. Even if you lose, you’ll make a good amount.

Whenever you want to activate a Cosmicube, you’ll need to navigate to the specific one in the Among Us store and select it. It comes with a particular cost, though. For example, to activate the premium Cosmicube, you’ll need to pay 70 stars. To activate the beans one, you’ll need to have 2,600 beans before starting it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Upon activating those, you’ll be able to work your way through the cosmetic track, earning the cosmetic items as you play the game. For example, after activating the Cosmicube, you’ll need to work your way through the tracks inside them by playing on the various maps. You’ll earn Mira Cosmicubes, Polus Cosmic Cubes, and the Airship Cosmicube.

All of the things in a Cosmicube are cosmetic, so there are no roles or specific gameplay behind them.