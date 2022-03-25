Among Us servers are down due to NA and EU DDoS attack

Players have been reporting errors while trying to start a game, purchase cosmetics, or do anything else in Among Us over the past 24-hour period. It’s now been confirmed that this is due to a DDoS attack on the game’s NA and EU servers.

Servers across North America and Europe are down for Among Us, an issue that comes right at the end of the working week. While the official Among Us Twitter account is taking the attack with a lighthearted attitude, many players aren’t so forgiving of those behind the attack.

we have a sabotage going on lol



🚨 NA and EU servers are getting DDoS'd 🚨



service will be offline while the team works on fixing it, but might take a bit, hang tight!!!!! sorry!!! — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) March 25, 2022

A DDoS attack is caused by multiple connected devices, which are then used to overwhelm a server by bombarding it with connections. Some DDoS attacks can last for up to and beyond 24 hours. The severity of the attack on Among Us isn’t known, but given that some users were reporting errors twelve hours ago, it seems like it could be a serious one.

The team at InnerSloth is working to fix the errors and get the game’s servers back online. However, there’s currently no timeline for when this will happen. If you want to stay up to date with the issue and know when the game is back online and operational, keep an eye on the official Among Us Twitter account.