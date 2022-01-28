Latest Among Us Nintendo Switch patch fixes Stars

Among Us players can now download the latest version of the game on copies of the game for the Nintendo Switch. Version 2022.1.28.1n of Among Us fixes a troublesome bug that players were encountering with their Stars. Some players would purchase Stars at the in-game store, but they wouldn’t show up in their inventory.

Once the player has this latest version downloaded and has refreshed the store page, all missing Stars should return. Stars are one of the two kinds of currencies in Among Us that were brought in the game as part of the huge November update. Stars are the premium currency that players can buy with real-world money at the in-game store. Stars are used to buy cosmetics and Cosmicubes, the latter of which is an unlockable grid filled with exclusive items.

Small fix for @AmongUsGame on the Nintendo Switch (version 2022.1.28.1n)!



✅ Fixed Stars not redeeming

✅ If you initially bought Stars and they were missing, they should now be there!

✅ Make sure to update your game/refresh the store page



Thanks for the patience 🦥 — Innersloth (@InnerslothDevs) January 28, 2022

The other type of currency is Beans, which can be unlocked through normal gameplay. Beans are used to unlock pods in Cosmicubes, as well as other cosmetics. One of the first objectives in the 2022 roadmap for Among Us was fixing some bugs and glitches in the game. Version 2022.1.28.1n is probably Innersloth’s first step in making its way through its 2022 roadmap.