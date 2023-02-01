An iconic Street Fighter sound effect has been sourced back to Adam West’s Batman, of all things

Ever since it was first released in 1987, the Street Fighter series has often been recognized for its iconic sound effects that can be heard whenever players are in a match. From Ryu’s famous “Hadouken” tagline to the frequently used “Perfect” sample on hip-hop tracks, Capcom’s fighting game franchise is filled to the brim with random catchphrases that remain relevant to this day.

Related: Street Fighter 6 is ready to rumble with WWE star Zelina Vega lending color commentary

Although most of the audio heard in Street Fighter titles was presumably created by Capcom, some seem to be taken from other notable forms of media. According to Naughty Dog senior character artist Del Walker, the “Let’s Go” sound effect from Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike, which occurs whenever your super bar gets charged, is actually a line from Adam West’s 1966 Batman TV show.

Okay, I'm sure almost nobody knows this.



In Street Fighter 3rd Strike when the announcer says "Let's Go!" when your super bar is charged – that's actually Adam West's Batman. They ripped the whole damn audio from the 1966 TV show. https://t.co/BhSKF7Ztak pic.twitter.com/NNvw9N2gnX — Del @ NaughtyDog (@TheCartelDel) January 31, 2023

The short video attached to the tweet initially shows a fight between two classic characters, Akuma and Ryu. Immediately after one of the character’s super bars had become charged, a faint “Let’s Go” from the in-game commentator could slightly be heard over the din of battle.

The same snippet then transitions into a digital audio workstation sequence wherein the user shows how the original line from Adam West was distorted and altered until it became the recognizable Street Fighter sound effect.

Related: Marisa, Manon, and Deejay get physical in new high-def developer gameplay for Street Fighter 6

Many Twitter users in the original tweet comment section speculated that the sound effect was intentionally included due to the game’s street theme. Luckily, Walker would confirm that the audio clip was indeed included on purpose since the whole 3rd Strike soundtrack uses samples from hip-hop and jazz songs.