Street Fighter 6 is ready to rumble with WWE star Zelina Vega lending color commentary

The latest Color Commentator for Street Fighter 6 will already be familiar to fighting fans, as WWE star Zelina Vega is lending her voice to the game. This latest Capcom/WWE collaboration was revealed during the 2023 Royal Rumble, as Zelina Vega entered the Women’s Royal Rumble match in a Juri costume.

Street Fighter 6 will feature numerous commentators, as it has a Color Commentary feature that allows players to use different real-life celebrities to call their matches, with people like Tasty Steve and James Chen already confirmed for the game. The latest commentator to be announced is Thea Trinidad, best known as WWE star Zelina Vega, with a new trailer showing off her vocal skills as she calls a match between Juri and Kimberly.

All hail the queen! 🤼‍♀️



Professional wrestling star Thea Trinidad (@ZelinaVegaWWE) lends her electrifying personality and voice to the Real Time Commentary Feature as a Color Commentator in #StreetFighter6. pic.twitter.com/AcPDjcqU9k — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) January 29, 2023

Trinidad has a history of wearing fighting game costumes during WWE shows, as she dressed as Street Fighter’s Vega during the 2019 Royal Rumble. These outfits go beyond Street Fighter, as she has also worn Mortal Kombat costumes during matches, including dressing like Sindel during the 2020 Royal Rumble. Trinidad is a huge fan of gaming in real-life and has cosplayed characters such as Rayne from Bloodrayne, Jinx from League of Legends, Sombra from Overwatch, and Morrigan from Darkstalkers in the past.

No one would have expected Trinidad to follow in the career footsteps of Jerry “The King” Lawler and Jim Ross, but she’s a natural fit as a Color Commentator in Street Fighter 6, considering her love of gaming. In professional fighting game matches, the commentary is more about energy and enthusiasm than it is knowing the names of moves, which is how Capcom made the new commentary feature work in the first place, and why fans are so excited to see it included in the game. A high energy commentator can give all matches that feeling of competing in a real-life tournament, even when playing at home.