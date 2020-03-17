Animal Crossing grandma Audrey is a villager in New Horizons

Audrey, an 88-year old grandma who’s in love with Animal Crossing, has been included via an easter egg in New Horizons. Nintendo has named a villager in the latest franchise’s release after her.

According to a report on Reddit, Animal Crossing: New Horizons recognizes this grandma’s passion by naming a character you can meet throughout your daily routine “Audie,” as she used to be called in 2012’s New Leaf.

The woman had grown popular in the Animal Crossing community last year when her nephew discovered she had a 3580-hour activity log on New Leaf when her Nintendo 3DS broke. Her nephew provided her with a new Nintendo 3DS and transferred all of her progress on it, and made her story public.

Nintendo heard the story after it went viral on the Internet and wanted to award the passion of this woman by introducing a character named after her. In New Horizons, Audie is a wolf and she’s seemingly excited about her new diner uniform.

The move was made possible by Nintendo of America’s intervention during the localization process as Audrey is from the United States. It remains to be seen whether players from other territories will get the chance to enjoy this tribute, too.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is releasing on Mar. 20, 2020, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. A day one update is coming shortly before launch for those who have pre-purchased the game and is introducing an in-game event and online play.

Our Animals Crossing Horizons review went live as soon as the embargo lifted, and it states that the title’s final quality has been well “worth the eight-year wait.”