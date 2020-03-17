Animal Crossing: New Horizons day one patch adds online play, Bunny Day event

Animal Crossing World Twitter account has revealed that Animal Crossing: New Horizons is coming with a day one patch. The game, a life sim from Nintendo which you can learn more details on in our review, is releasing exclusively on Nintendo Switch on Friday, March 20.

The day one patch is going to be available for download to those who have pre-purchased and pre-downloaded the title on Mar. 18th at 9PM Eastern and will be implementing an essential feature for users and the first in-game event.

The update will bring the game up to version 1.1.0 and will be released “shortly before launch,” which is happening later this week. It is introducing online play and the Bunny Day holiday event that is set to be available right away when players join the game.

Bunny Day is an annual event held in the franchise’s games, and each year it has slightly different content and timing. While we don’t have specific details about how it will be in New Horizons, we have examples of how it looked in older Animal Crossing games.

The previous games, such as New Leaf or Pocket Camp, let players collect colored eggs by shaking trees, digging holes, breaking rocks, or gardening events. These eggs were to be delivered to Zapper in exchange for special Easter-themed furniture items.

Finally, online play will allow users to invite other players on their island and visit other players’ place as well for a maximum of eight players on the same server. On top of that, local play will consist of a “party” for a maximum of four users on the same console.