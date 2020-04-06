Animal Crossing: New Horizons 1.1.4 update tweaks egg appearance rate

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has just received the update 1.1.4, which implements some bug fixes and changes to the behavior of the game.

The latest patch introduces tweaks to the egg appearance rate, according to the details revealed in the official changelog.

While Nintendo hasn’t shared the specifics of the tweaks, eggs have been an issue to many players throughout the Bunny Day event, as they are replacing many items found at users’ islands with Easter eggs until April 12 as part of the Holiday celebration.

The update includes a “balance adjustment,” as “during the Easter event, the appearance rate of some eggs has been adjusted until April 11, 2020.” However, thanks to this patch, it will be “easier to collect [eggs] on the day of Easter (April 12, 2020).”

So, if gamers are not playing New Horizons this week but want to catch up with the event on the day of Easter, they should have an easier time collecting eggs and crafting the required items.

This is just the latest of a series of updates Animal Crossing: New Horizons has released over the last several days.

The 1.1.1 update has fixed the infamous item duplication glitch, which allowed players to duplicate items for additional resources and was breaking the internal economy of the game.

The 1.1.3 patch was instead the first tailored to fix the Bunny Day event, which had created a glitch involving balloons flying over the island.