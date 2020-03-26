Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.1.1 fixes item duplication glitch, which was recently discovered by the community and exploited to grant an unhealthy amount of in-game money.

Nintendo hasn’t detailed the specific fix applied with the patch but has provided a more detailed changelog than usual, while not providing the glitch publicity.

According to the details shared by Animal Crossing World, The changelog claims that patch 1.1.1 “fixed a serious bug affecting game balance,” which is indeed an accurate description of the problem.

The glitch allowed players to duplicate items very quickly and sell them, with the danger of breaking the delicate internal economy of New Horizons.

The bug was discovered by the community a few days after the launch of the game. The fact that it has already been fixed remarks Nintendo’s efforts to keep the economy running the way it is meant to do. The contrary of previous games in the series such as New Leaf, where similar problems had stayed with the respective titles for months, if not years.

The fact that the glitch has been around only for a few days and that it required local co-op multiplayer to work should mean that not many players should have been able to take advantage of the glitch, though.

With Animal Crossing: New Horizons reaching new heights of popularity, it’s good to see that Nintendo has scaled up its efforts to keep the game updated and polished as much as possible.

A similar issue has been faced with time travelers, that are now prevented from going back and forward from seasonal events.