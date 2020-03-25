Animal Crossing: New Horizons had the best Japanese debut for a Nintendo Switch game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has sold 1.8 million physical copies in Japan during its first week, according to magazine Famitsu.

This figure is not including digital sales, which, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, are considered to have been strong. A situation that might cause damage to the pipeline of updates coming to the game.

New Horizons’ first week has been the biggest in terms of copies sold for any Nintendo Switch game in Japan since the release of the system.

During their first week, previous best selling Switch games, Pokémon Sword and Shield and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, had sold 1.364.544 and 1.238.358 million units respectively.

On top of that, thanks to the life sim, Nintendo Switch itself had its best week ever in the country, even better than the original launch in 2017.

This result has been made possible by the 392.576 Switch systems sold across Japan in just one week, in anticipation of the release of the latest Animal Crossing.

It’s worth noting that Animal Crossing: New Horizons, as recently revealed by Nintendo, wasn’t even meant to be released on Switch when its development started.

However, the Japanese label has increasingly believed in the franchise, to the point it launched a mobile version called Pocket Camp that also greatly benefited from New Horizons’ arrival in stores.