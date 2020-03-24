Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp had 150% more downloads in March thanks to New Horizons

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp has been downloaded 1.3 million times on iOS and Android devices in March, as of March 21, 150%+ compared to February, Sensor Tower data reveal.

As shared by PocketGamer, The app has seen an increase in both downloads and players spending compared to the previous months, thanks to the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and an initiative rewarding gamers playing both the titles.

On March 21, players spent $253,000, and that was the best day in the month since March 2; overall, the month has generated around $3.6 million, still lagging behind January and February’s $5.2 million respectively.

The anticipation of New Horizons has prompted players to download and play the app, despite the latest subscription service at $7,99 a month had found many fans disappointed.

New Horizons and Pocket Camp don’t have direct connectivity, but Nintendo has applied effective measures to boost both the games’ userbases.

Right before launch, the Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing release invaded Pocket Camp with a series of items, first.

Then, New Horizons players were able (and still are) to obtain exclusive items by simply downloading and shortly using the mobile app.

This strategy has allowed Pocket Camp to further grow, even though now that a new mainline game has released its fate, in terms of download and usage, remains uncertain.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons also had a strong launch, particularly in the United Kingdom where, only taking into account physical sales, it sold 3.5 times more compared to New Leaf.