Animal Crossing: New Horizons version 1.5.0 – patch notes

Animal Crossing: New Horizons latest update is now available and brings the game to version 1.5.0. The update introduces the Halloween seasonal event with new content for players to enjoy.

The update introduces Pumpkins as produce item and DIY projects that use pumpkins, on top of new features. Among these new features, players will be provided with the ability, when visiting dream islands with Luna, to choose a destination from a list of previously visited dream islands and favorite them.

It’s now possible to hide items that are not for sale, making the UI much cleaner when checking the catalog at Nook Shopping. The update also makes “other adjustments” that will help make the game experience better.

This is the full changelog for the update 1.5.0:

General updates

A new seasonal event, Halloween, has been added.

Pumpkins (produce item) and DIY projects that use pumpkins have been added.

Added new features for visiting dream islands with Luna: the ability to choose your destination from a list of previously visited dream islands and the ability to favorite previously visited dream islands.

It is now possible to hide items that are not for sale by pressing the Y Button when viewing the catalog via Nook Shopping.

Fixed issues