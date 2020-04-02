Animal Crossing: New Horizons releases update 1.1.2

A new Animal Crossing: New Horizons update is now available.

Nintendo Switch owners can now download update 1.1.2, which allows them to keep playing online and participate in events.

At the time of writing, Nintendo has not released a changelog for the update, nor the community has noticed what changes might have been applied yet.

It’s worth noting, though, that previous update 1.1.1 was released in order to fix a glith allowing players to duplicate items and possibly break the economity of the game.

There’s a chance something similar might have been noticed by Nintendo, perhaps linked to the Easter event that has just begun.

“On 26 March 2020, a new software update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons became available for download,” says Nintendo’s official website.

“Please take a moment to download and install this update while your Nintendo Switch console is connected to the internet.”

While it’s weird that a patch is available and there’s no mention around what it could imply, it’s also a modus operandi Nintendo has used us with its latest releases, so we’re not truly surprised about that.

We’ll update the news as soon as more details about Animal Crossing: New Horizons version 1.1.2 are available.