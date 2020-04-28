Animal Crossing: New Horizons reportedly getting Dream Suite to visit offline players’ islands

According to a new rumor, Animal Crossing: New Horizons could be getting a Dream Suite soon. The plan for its introduction might have been revealed by dataminer Ninji.

Ninji is making the assumption this feature could be on its way as a “DreamID” mention has been implemented in the game’s files since the release of update 1.0.0.

Version 1.2.0 – the most recent update, which has radically changed the way some of the in-game functionalities work and the internal economy – has reinforced such mentions, adding more lines making suspicious references to the gameplay feature that are seemingly hinting at the Dream Suite.

This could mean that the functionality might not be implemented shortly, but that Nintendo could be currently working on it and has set up its arrival since the early days of the game.

Ninji 🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇮 on Twitter so, I’m gonna preface this with a caveat I’m making some assumptions here, don’t assume this is *definitely* going to happen, don’t report on it as conclusive proof I think Nintendo is bringing back the Dream Suite from New Leaf, and here’s why #ACdatamining #ACspoilers

Dream Suit is a feature implemented in the previous Animal Crossing game New Leaf that allows you to travel to other players’ islands when they are offline simply introducing a code.

Like any other feature in the game, it has its own dedicated character and building from which you can use it whenever you have the possibility (often limited by events) to do so.

